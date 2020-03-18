A Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser has completed a gruelling climb of Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for a charity that helps children in poverty around the world.

Sophie Patten has been among a team of 30 people scaling the 19340 ft height of the tallest peak in Africa this month, as pictured here.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Thank you so so much to everyone who has sponsored me and donated to Compassion UK – we have now managed to fund building all 34 homes in Rwanda for vulnerable women and children.”

“I visited a local Compassion project when in Tanzania and saw the amazing work they are doing there to support the poorest children and their families.”

“They provide education, funding for health care, love and support to the children who are most in need.”

“Unfortunately I was unable to meet the little girl who I sponsor as she had a family emergency whilst I was out there.”

“Many of the other volunteers on the trip met their sponsored children though, and it was incredible to see first hand how excited they were to meet their sponsors for the first time.”

She adds: “The trek itself was great for the first four days, and then on day 4 – the summit day – we left the camp at midnight and walked through gales, snow blizzards and a temperature of -20 degrees for eight hours until we reached the top of the mountain.”

“It was extremely tough and the worst weather conditions Kilimanjaro had seen in years.”

“Luckily, many of our group members made it to the top! We created such a positive and supportive community and all 30 of us left as good friends.”

“The highlights for me include seeing the incredible views and finding friendships with the local Tanzanians who helped to carry our tents and food. They are amazingly positive and love to sing!”