The Covid infection rate is currently higher in Sedgemoor than the other three districts.

According to the latest seven-day rolling figures, the infection rate of the virus in Sedgemoor is 34.1 people per 100,000 of population.

That’s above the national average for England, which stands at 21.4 per 100,000, according to the latest Government figures.

The rates in the other three Somerset districts are considerably lower, with South Somerset at 10.1 per 100,000, Somerset West & Taunton at 9, and Mendip at 6.9.