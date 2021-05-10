Air ambulance lands on Burnham-On-Sea playing field to help patient

An air ambulance landed in Burnham-On-Sea on Monday evening (May 10th) to help a patient during a medical emergency.

The orange Dorset and Somerset air ambulance – which is currently being used while the normal yellow craft is off service – landed in the field next to Winchester Park at 6.07pm.

Several paramedics onboard assisted an ambulance crew with a patient nearby. It took off at 6.45pm.

The crew returned to the aircraft shortly afterwards before the helicopter lifted off and headed back to its base near Yeovil.

Pictured: The helicopter on the playing field (Photo from contributor) and video of it taking off (from Dawson Panter-Wray)