Youngsters at Burnham-On-Sea’s local authority nursery St. Joseph’s were devastated last year when they had to cancel the big party they had planned to celebrate the nursery’s 25th birthday – but it has now been able to go ahead at last!

After staying open throughout the pandemic, offering essential provision to children of local key workers, they decided that it was time for another attempt to mark the milestone.

So, this month, for their 26th birthday the nursery has held a fun-filled caterpillar and butterfly party and picnic, as pictured here.

The nursery’s Hannah Lovibond-Stephens says a fun time was had by all to mark the occasion.

St. Joseph’s LEA nursery offers a unique school based setting run by a full time experienced Early Year’s teacher.

It offers flexible provision for 3-4 year olds catering for 15 and 30 hour funding. To book a place contact Hannah on 01278 784641 or by email at HLStephens@educ.somerset.gov.uk