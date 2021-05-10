A Highbridge woman who was confronted by two men whom she suspected of trying to steal her dogs has warned local dog owners to be vigilant.
Avril Edwards, 76, was walking Honeybee and Willow in West Huntspill on Saturday when the incident ocurred.
She says the men came at her from “both directions” and one tried to tempt away her two collie-Labrador crosses.
She managed to get herself and the dogs back in her car and Avon and Somerset Police says it is aware of what happened.
Avril had parked in a lay-by to take the dogs for a walk by the river at about 9:20am. When she started on her walk when she became aware of a man walking slowly down the road.
“Every time I stopped, he stopped. Every time I moved he moved, so I got a bit worried,” she told the BBC.
As a precaution she stopped behind some bushes, hoping the man would go on his way, but she said after “waiting and waiting”, she “panicked” and started to walk back towards her car.
“He was just stood on the road watching for me,” she said. “I started to walk back wondering what to do, and then I saw another man walking towards me.”
Mrs Edwards said she then made a “dash” to her car and threw open the boot for the dogs to jump in.
“They were coming from two different directions. I felt ambushed. I was positive one of them was coming towards the boot of the car to get the dogs out.”
Once she had pulled away she stopped to warn other dog walkers, then called the police.
“I felt very threatened personally, but I assume they were after the dogs as… the first guy was actually bending down and clicking at the dogs, encouraging them to come towards him.”
“I am quite an independent person and to be threatened in a public place, it really upset me. The dogs mean a lot to me. They’re my friends, my security, my company.”
Avon and Somerset Police confirmed their officers were called by a woman reporting two men acting suspiciously at the car park, and said the local policing team is also aware of the case.