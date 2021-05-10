Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Mayor Mike Facey was re-elected to his role for a second year by members of the Town Council on Monday night (May 10th) during the Annual Town Council Meeting.

It was the council’s first first face-to-face public meeting for 13 months due to virtual meetings being held during the pandemic.

Councillors also selected Cllr Andy Hodge as Burnham and Highbridge’s Deputy Mayor and Nick Tolley as Second Deputy Mayor, as pictured above.

During the meeting at King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge, Cllr Facey said he would continue to work cross-party, adding: “Thank you for everyone’s support during a challenging year. It’s an honour to be re-elected as Mayor for a second year.”

He said that during the coming year he hopes to be able to hold a series of community events as the easing of the Covid restrictions continues. The Mayor’s charity for the coming year was named as The Order of St John.

As the Past Mayor’s Badge could not be presented to Cllr Andy Brewer last year, it was instead presented on Monday.

Newly-elected town councillor Julie Flurry, who won the Burnham Central by-election last Thursday, was congratulated by the Mayor, who welcomed her with a bouquet of flowers.

The Government recently stated that Coronavirus regulations for local councils would come to an end from 7th May, when on-site public meetings should restart.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council’s first physical meeting was Monday’s meeting, with mask wearing, social distancing and other safety measures in place.

The council’s next meetings are scheduled to return to the council chambers in Burnham’s Jaycroft Road.