Burnham-On-Sea Police are to hold a free bicycle security marking session in the town this weekend.

Officers are offering local bike owners a chance to get them marked and registered for free by Avon & Somerset Police.

“We will be set up on the North Esplanade on Burnham seafront on Sunday 16th May from 11am until 2pm,” says a spokesman.

“Please come and say ‘hi’ to our team and get your bike marked for free.”

“Thieves think cycle theft is a low-risk, high-reward crime.”

Police suggest following these tips to lock thieves out and ensure bikes remain safe and secure and that you are protected when buying a second-hand bike:

Keep your bike secure

To get your bike security marked and registered visit the BikeRegister website . Getting your bike security marked and registered is a visible deterrent to bike thieves. They know that if they are caught in possession of a registered bike, the rightful owner can be traced and they will be arrested. Find out if your local Neighbourhood Policing Team has any marking events planned.

Record details of your bike. Frame number (normally found underneath the bike between the pedals or where the back wheel slots in), BikeRegister number, other distinguishing features, and take a photo. Of all the bikes that are stolen or found each year we only return a very small number to their rightful owners.

Use locks of gold ‘Sold Secure’ standard. Also, use two different types of lock, with at least one being a high quality D-lock. It takes thieves a few seconds to cut through poor quality locks – make it as difficult for them as possible.

Lock the frame and both wheels to the cycle parking stand.

Make the locks and bike hard to manoeuvre. Secure your bike as close to the stand as possible.

Take parts that are easy to remove with you. For example, saddles and wheels. Or use secure skewers, which can increase security by securing the bike’s components to the frame permanently, making it difficult for thieves to steal parts such as saddle or wheels.

Lock your bike at recognised secure cycle parking. It should be well lit and covered by CCTV.

Take the same care to lock your bike securely at home. Bikes get stolen from communal hallways, gardens, sheds and garages. Consider investing in a ground anchor and attach it securely to a wall or concrete floor.

Do not buy a stolen second-hand bike and always ask for proof of ownership. To check the bike frame number visit the BikeRegister website

If you believe your bike has been stolen, contact the police. Give them your frame number, BikeRegister number, photo and any other details.