The week-on-week number of coronavirus cases reported in Sedgemoor – which includes Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge – has decreased, according to the latest data.

But the latest official Government figures show Somerset’s case rate remains slightly higher than the UK average for the seven days to November 16 – the latest data available.

In Sedgemoor – which includes Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge – there were 555 people who had a confirmed positive coronavirus test last week.

This shows a decrease of 2.3% compared to the previous seven days.

One person sadly died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test in Sedgemoor last week. Four people had died in the previous week.

Sedgemoor’s case rate for the seven days to November 16th was 478.8 per 100,000 people.

At the same time, the case rate for the whole of Somerset is 449.6 and the case rate for the UK is 418.3.

Across the south west, there were 560 patients in hospital with coronavirus on Friday, November 19th. Of these, 65 were in hospital beds with a mechanical ventilator.

Meanwhile, from Monday 22nd November, adults aged 40 – 49 can now book their Covid booster vaccination. The appointment has to be at least six months after your last vaccination. Book using the National Booking Service at http://bit.ly/bookCovid or call 119.