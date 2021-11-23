A major national charity has moved its regional office to a business park near Burnham-On-Sea.

The National Autistic Society is the UK’s leading charity for people on the autism spectrum and their families – it is moving to the Stables Business Park at Rooksbridge.

Since 1962, they have been providing support, guidance and advice, as well as campaigning for improved rights, services and opportunities to help create a society that works for autistic people.

The charity run a range of services for autistic adults in Burnham-On-Sea and across the South West. This includes residential care, outreach support and increasingly supported living, supporting people in their own homes in the community.

Carly Jarvis, Interim Area Manager for the South West, National Autistic Society, says the new offices are ideally located for the staff. “It’s the perfect base for our work across the South West.”

“With the M5 close by at Junction 22 the A38 leading to the local rail network it couldn’t be better. We particularly like the parkland style, with its trees and green spaces which make the location very pleasant.”

“It’s an exciting time for our charity, not least as we’re starting to provide more supported living services in the area, where we’ll be supporting people in their own homes.”

“We’re currently looking for motivated and enthusiastic people to join our team – and help us support local autistic adults to become more independent and take a more active role in their community.”

National Autistic Society is The Tack Room, Stables Business Park, Rooksbridge BS26 2TT.