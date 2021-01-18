Burnham and Berrow Medical Centre says it hopes to have offered first Covid vaccinations to all local patients aged 80 and over by the end of next weekend.

The centre says the vaccination delivery is progressing quickly, with new supplies of the Covid vaccine due to arrive at Berrow’s Mulberry Centre this week.

On Sunday (January 17th), the centre said: “The Mulberry Centre, our local COVID vaccination centre for all patients registered with a Practice in North Sedgemoor PCN (patients from Axbridge & Wedmore, Brent Area, Burnham & Berrow, Cheddar and Highbridge) is receiving a further delivery of vaccine and everyone aged 80 and over who hasn’t already been vaccinated will be contacted over the next few days to be offered an appointment locally.”

It adds: “The PCN hope to have offered first vaccinations to all patients aged 80 and over by the end of next weekend.”

“You may have received a letter inviting you to book a COVID vaccination appointment at Ashton Gate in Bristol and, if you prefer, you can still attend there for your vaccination.”

“For everyone under 80, please be patient. You will be contacted when it is your turn. Please do not ring the surgery about COVID vaccinations as we are unable to tell you any more than this at present.”

Volunteers who are interested in volunteering in any capacity to help at COVID vaccination centres should e-mail mvp.recruitment@somersetft.nhs.uk