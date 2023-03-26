A Police investigation is underway following a fatal collision in Somerset on Friday (25th March).

Emergency services were called shortly before 3.55pm to the A358 after a two-vehicle collision near Thornfalcon.

A Police spokesman says: “It involved a black Vauxhall Corsa – which is believed to have travelled from Taunton – and a blue Renault Megane, which was heading in the opposite direction.”

“A man and a woman who were occupants in the Corsa were sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. Their next of kin have been informed.”

”The male driver of the Renault sustained serious injuries and is currently in hospital.”

“Witnesses to the collision, or anyone who believes they may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, are asked to contact us, as is any motorist who has potentially relevant dashcam footage.”

Call 101 and quote reference number 5223069144 if you can help the investigation.