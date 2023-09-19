Somerset Council has this week assured Burnham-On-Sea seafront visitors that the disabled toilets will be operational again soon.

Several users have expressed concern over the disabled toilets on the South Esplanade next to the tourist information centre being permanently locked and signs on the doors stating simply ‘closed for maintenance’ in recent days.

A spokeswoman from Somerset Council told Burnham-On-Sea.com on Tuesday: “The lock on the disabled toilet was faulty. Our contractors have tried to repair it on several occasions, but were unable to do so. They are there this week with a new replacement lock, so hopefully it will be resolved.”