The RNLI is running a lifeguard training course in Burnham-On-Sea this October in preparation for its recruitment for next year.

The course will run on Burnham-On-Sea beach daily from 21 – 27 October and will allow people to gain their National Vocational Beach Lifeguard Qualification, which is needed to work as a lifeguard on UK beaches.

The charity is encouraging locals who may be interested in a lifeguarding role to get qualified.

This course will provide people with first aid training, plus swimming pool and beach competencies required to support an application.

The RNLI will be recruiting lifeguards in the new year, in order to be considered for the role candidates must hold a national vocational beach lifeguarding qualification.

A course will be run on the north Somerset coast during the October half-term week (21st – 27th October). Candidates who pass the course will then be in a strong position to join the RNLI lifeguard team next summer.

The RNLI lifeguard role provides world-class lifesaving training, good rates of pay, the possibility of flexible working patterns and opportunities to develop valuable skills for a future career in whichever sector they wish.

Brett Schofield, RNLI Lifeguard Supervisor, says: “Earlier this year we ran a successful lifeguard course for 4 local candidates. They all went on to work as lifeguards this summer and keep Burnham-On-Sea and Brean safe alongside the beach wardens.”

“The skills they developed through the lifeguard course and the RNLI training were really put into action. This year we dealt with a range of both major and minor first aids and rescues. It’s very rewarding to put new skills and knowledge to the test, and to help the public.”

“Our lifeguards range from teenagers all the way up to lifesavers in their 70s. As long as you meet the fitness requirements and you are over 16 years old, there could be a role for you.”

“The job also has great paths for progression – we have lifeguards who have been working for the RNLI for years, both on the beach and as part of our support teams, and the skills you gain can make an ideal first step towards many careers. It’s a great opportunity whether you want a rewarding summer job or to pursue a career in lifesaving.”

Due to there being limited places on the course, only those interested in working on the beaches around Burnham-On-Sea will be accepted on the course. A minimum standard of swimming fitness (400m pool swim in under 8 minutes) must be met in order to secure a place on the course and prospective candidates will be subject to a prior screening process to assess this.

The course will be run at administration costs only, making it an affordable way to gain the qualification for less than £100 (Surf Life Saving GB joining fee, course registration, manual and examination fee).

For more information on the lifeguard course and joining the lifeguard team in Somerset, please contact Brett Schofield on: 07974 852230 or email: Brett_Schofield@rnli.org.uk or mullacott_sc@rnli.org.uk