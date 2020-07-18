A dog that got stuck down a drain was successfully rescued by a team of firefighters in Wedmore on Saturday (July 18th).

A fire crew was called to Manor Lane in Wedmore at 3.45pm after a resident called for help.

A spokesmam for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call from a member of the public reporting a terrier stuck down a drain.”

“One fire appliance was mobilised from Cheddar to go to the scene to investigate.”

“On arrival the Incident Commander requested the attendance of the Rescue tender from Glastonbury, to use the snake eye camera to try and obtain a visual of the dog and its location.”

“Crews managed to locate the dog and confirmed that it was fit and well, then set to work to gain access to it working alongside local contractors with pneumatic tools.”

“The dog, confirmed to be a Jack Russel Terrier, was final released from the drain and handed back to its owners fit and well.”