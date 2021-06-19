Dragons Den TV star Deborah Meaden has this week thanked Somerset NHS staff  for their care after breaking her arm.

Dragons Den TV star Deborah Meaden has this week thanked Somerset NHS staff  for their care after breaking her arm.

The entrepreneur posted a picture of herself on social media besides two members of hospital staff, saying: “I know you know but our NHS is blooming brilliant.”

“Went in fractured wrist. Several x-rays, manipulation under painkillers with reassuring voice in my ear and I leave with plaster cast and wrist on the mend.”

She also added a thank you to the members of the team who helped her.

She is understood to have been riding a horse when the injury occurred.

James Gagg, a clinical director at Somerset NHS Foundation, responded to her Tweet saying: “Thanks for the positive feedback.”

“Will ensure it gets back to our great team in the Emergency Department at Somerset NHS Foundation Trust – hope you make a speedy recovery.”

 

 
