Dragons Den TV star Deborah Meaden has this week thanked Somerset NHS staff for their care after breaking her arm.

The entrepreneur posted a picture of herself on social media besides two members of hospital staff, saying: “I know you know but our NHS is blooming brilliant.”

“Went in fractured wrist. Several x-rays, manipulation under painkillers with reassuring voice in my ear and I leave with plaster cast and wrist on the mend.”

She also added a thank you to the members of the team who helped her.

She is understood to have been riding a horse when the injury occurred.

James Gagg, a clinical director at Somerset NHS Foundation, responded to her Tweet saying: “Thanks for the positive feedback.”

“Will ensure it gets back to our great team in the Emergency Department at Somerset NHS Foundation Trust – hope you make a speedy recovery.”