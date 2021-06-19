Extra measures are being taken in Glastonbury this weekend to ensure summer solstice celebrations stay safe and don’t get out of control.

Crowds are expected to descend on the town to mark the longest day of the year on Monday, June 21st.

A statement has been issued, outlining the efforts to ensure that the occasion passes off peacefully, by the Glastonbury Unauthorised Encampments Multi-Agency Group.

The group says: “All of the agencies which make up the Glastonbury Unauthorised Encampments Multi-Agency Group (MAG) recognise the importance of the Solstice and the balance between letting people visit the area while respecting the needs of the local community.”

“As such, measures have been put in place to ensure the Solstice weekend runs smoothly as possible for residents and visitors.”

“Avon and Somerset Police and Somerset Highways will be putting extra efforts into traffic enforcement in the town and residential areas.”

“There will be visible and dedicated local neighbourhood patrol teams in the area across the weekend into Monday to minimise the impact on residents over the Solstice period.”

“Any immediate concerns during the weekend should be reported to a local police officer or via 101/999. Alternatively you can contact GlastonburyEncampments@somerset.gov.uk. This email address is monitored Monday to Friday in normal working hours only.”