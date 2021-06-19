A night of edge-of-the-seat wrestling action is coming to Burnham-On-Sea this summer.

LDN Wrestling will be holding a show at Burnham’s Princess Theatre on Friday 30th July at 7.30pm.

“Expect a royal rumble as the larger-than-life superstars of LDN Wrestling return to the Princess Theatre for their 2021 Tour!” says a spokesman.

“This family-friendly sports entertainment extravaganza will have you on the edge of your seat, with death defying moves as the stars of Wrestling take part in action packed matches for the whole family to enjoy!”

“Matchmakers have promised that the Main Event of the evening will be for the LDN Wrestling Championship and will also include solo, Tag Team matches bouts and much more.”

“Book early for the best seats, this was an immensely popular event last time around and get those foam fingers at the ready for a night of family entertainment you will not forget!”

Tickets, priced £15 General, £12 Concession, £45 Family of 4, are available via here.