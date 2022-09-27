Parents of youngsters in the Burnham-On-Sea area who are deciding on which primary school to send their children to in September 2023 are being invited to an open morning.

East Brent Church of England Academy is holding the event, open to all, on Wednesday October 12th from 9.30am-11am.

The school in Church Road, East Brent, is located in a village setting and welcomes children from Reception age to Year 4. It is run by Wessex Learning Trust.

“Set in the most beautiful rural setting, our amazing first school is the perfect choice for your child,” says a spokesperson. “Come and have a look around.”