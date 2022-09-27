Trading Standards have issued a fresh warning to people in the Burnham-On-Sea area to be vigilant over fake emails and text messages claiming to offer support with energy bills.

South West Trading Standards say scammers are using such messages, which ask recipients to click on links, to obtain personal details. It says the link could also corrupt or gain access to devices.

The service has advised people to delete any messages which they suspect are scams.

Steve Gardiner, from the service, says: “Whenever there is an opportunity – in this case the rising costs of energy and costs of living putting enormous financial pressures on households – there will be unscrupulous people wanting to take advantage for their own gain.”

The trading standards service, which covers the Devon, Plymouth, Somerset and Torbay council areas, adds that the messages are varied, but their aim is for recipients “to click the link in the communication”.

It adds that one recent scam text reads: “You are eligible for a discounted energy bill under the Energy Bills Support Scheme. You can apply here,” followed by a web address which was not that of an official agency.