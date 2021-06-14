The Edinburgh Woollen Mill store at Brent Knoll’s Sanders Garden Centre is set to close, it has been announced this week.

The popular clothing outlet will be shutting later this month, says the store’s manager.

A spokeswoman says: “Due to the garden centre needing our shop space they have not renewed our lease so our last day will be Saturday 26th June.”

“Our thanks go to all our local customers for visiting us over the last ten and a half years.”

She adds that Edinburgh Woollen Mill’s local outlets at Street, Cheddar Garden Centre and Cadbury Garden Centre will continue to be open as normal.

Blue Diamond, which owns Sanders Garden Centre, is planning to open a new clothing store in the near future.