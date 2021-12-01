Emergency services were called to a two-car collision on the A38 at Edithmead on Tuesday morning (November 30th).

Fire, Police and ambulance crews were initially sent to the scene just before 7am.

A fire service spokesman says: “Burnham-On-Sea fire control sent crews following reports that two cars that had ‘T-boned’ at a junction with reports that one of the vehicles had also hit a tree.”

“Upon arrival, crews confirmed that two vehicles had been involved in a road traffic collision. One person had removed themselves from the vehicle but a second person was trapped.”

“A full roof removal was carried out to allow sufficient access to remove the casualty, with crews using hydraulic cutting equipment.”

The incident was left in the hands of Police and the road was re-opened later in the day.