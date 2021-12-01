Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge students at King Alfred School Academy have launched a new campaign to encourage donations for local Foodbanks over the festive season.

Students will perform a daily musical performance as part of their ‘Reverse Advent’ and ’12 Days of Christmas’ initiative that aims to boost donations for Foodbanks in Sedgemoor over the festive season.

Sixth form students have partnered up with local supermarkets Tesco and Asda, who are helping to provide food and trolleys for collection points.

Students, parents and staff members will be able to donate items for the local Foodbank at collection points in the school throughout December.

Principal Dan Milford says: “Our students have been phenomenal in getting this project off the ground. They will use their immense musical talents which will be broadcast on Sedgemoor FM and we are expecting another year of brilliant giving from the community to Foodbank.”

Dave Englefield from Sedgemoor FM adds: “We are delighted to be supporting this innovative and heart-warming project. It was a privilege to witness part of the rehearsals and recordings of some of the songs, and to see the joy, enthusiasm and excitement on the students faces.”

“They will not only get you in the festive mood while putting a smile on your face but will also help bring a little joy and happiness to the less fortunate members of our community.”