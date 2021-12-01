A new hair loss clinic has opened in Burnham-On-Sea town centre.

Chloe Howe has opened the new business at Lowe’s Barber Shop in Burnham High Street.

Chloe, who has always lived in Burnham, specialises in ‘scalp micropigmentation’, a form of cosmetic tattooing to help men and women with hair loss.

She says: “Scalp micropigmentation is fast becoming a popular hair loss solution as results are instant, long-lasting, and low maintenance. There is no downtime as the treatment is non-invasive and non-surgical.”

“Scalp Micropigmentation is suitable for anyone experiencing Male or Female Pattern Baldness, Thinning Hair, Alopecia, or in need of Scar Camouflage from Hair Transplants.”

“The treatment works by implanting pigment into the upper dermal layer of the scalp, creating the illusion of new hair growth by replicating individual hair follicles. Each impression of pigment follows the clients natural hair-growth pattern for the most natural-looking results.”

“Once complete, SMP creates the look of a short buzz cut for those who are receding or bald, or the appearance of full hair density and a full parting for those who are thinning.”

She adds: “I’ve had a natural artistic ability from a young age, so I wanted to find a career where I could use my art in a positive way. Scalp Micropigmentation allows me to do this by helping people regain confidence.”

“I’ve always loved painting and drawing since I was a child. From the age of 5, I would sit and sketch family members for hours. Art has always been a natural passion for me, particularly portraits. I have done a number of art commissions over the years including several family portraits and pet portraits.”

“Scalp Micropigmentation felt like the natural choice for me having grown up with my Mum who was a talented hairdresser for over 20 years. I completed my Scalp Micropigmentation training to a Level 4 with the UK’s leading Micropigmentation School, Finishing Touches Group.”

She adds: “I have lived in this area my whole life so know Burnham-On-Sea very well, and I wanted to bring something new and exciting to the area. I have decided to be located at Lowe’s Barber Shop as Lowe’s has an amazing reputation and is the top-rated barbers in Burnham-On-Sea.”

“Scalp Micropigmentation also complements their barbering services very well as the majority of my clients are men of all ages experiencing all kinds of hair loss.”

For more, visit www.chloehowesmp.co.uk.