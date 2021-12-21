A Lympsham family who have lit up their home with thousands of Christmas lights for over 20 years have raised a huge £45,000 for charity.

Sandy Prowton and her father David spend a fortnight every winter decorating their home next to the A370 at Eastertown with thousands of festive lights and illuminated decorations.

The display attracts visitors from across the area and they have raised money for several charities from collections, including the British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research, Air Ambulance, Blood Bikes and Alzheimer’s Society.

Sandy, pictured, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We absolutely love Christmas and spreading some cheer for families, especially in these difficult times, while raising funds for some great charities.”

“Our display has around 38,000 bulbs and it takes us two weeks to put it all up each winter, but it’s well worth the effort. Some visitors tell us it’s their favourite display.”

“We get such lovely feedback from regular visitors each Christmas and they come from Wells, Bristol and further afield. It has become such a long-running tradition that some visitors who were children when they first visited now have their own young ones!”

Sandy says an extra popular attraction is a special Christmas post box where visiting children can post letters for Santa.

“I make sure he sees every letter and we try to ensure they get a response if an address is given,” she adds.

The family has collected a wide array of Christmas decorations over the years, from giant Santa and reindeer – several of which play festive sogs and messages to add to the atmosphere.