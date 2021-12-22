Extra walk in centres across Somerset where people can get their Covid-19 vaccinations have been introduced across the area throughout December.

The NHS says there are slots for first, second and booster jabs for everyone aged 18 and first and second vaccinations for those aged 12-15 and 16-17.

A Somerset Clinical Commissioning Group spokesperson said: “We have increased walk-in availability at a number of vaccination sites across Somerset in December.”

“Having your Covid vaccination is the best way to protect you, your family, and friends over the festive season.”

“To be eligible for your booster vaccinations and second vaccinations, it must be three months or more since your last vaccination.”

You can book your vaccination appointment on the National Booking Site or by calling 119. For a list of vaccination centres in Somerset click here.

Bookable (non walk-in) slots are also available at Burnham-On-Sea’s BASC Ground, operated by Day Lewis, which are also bookable via the National Booking Site.

Where to get a walk-in vaccination:

Haynes Motor Museum Tues 21 Dec – Thurs 23 Dec 2021 08:30 – 18:00 Sparkford, Yeovil, BA22 7LH.

Haynes Motor Museum Mon 27 Dec – Tues 28 Dec 2021 08:30 – 19:30 Sparkford, Yeovil, BA22 7LH.

Haynes Motor Museum Wed 29 Dec – Thurs 30 Dec 2021 08:30 – 18:00 Sparkford, Yeovil, BA22 7LH.

Clarks Shopping Village, Street Tues 21 Dec – Thurs 23 Dec 2021 09:00 – 16:30 The Grange, Farm Road, Street, BA16 0BQ.

Strode College, Street Tues 28 Dec – Thurs 30 Dec 2021 08.00 – 17.00 Church Rd, Street BA16 0AB.

Firepool, Taunton Tues 21 Dec – Thurs 23 Dec 2021 07:30 – 21:30 Canal Road, Taunton.

Firepool, Taunton Mon 27 Dec – Tues 28 Dec 2021 08:30 – 19:30 Canal Road, Taunton.

Firepool, Taunton Wed 29 Dec – Thurs 30 Dec 2021 08:30 – 21:30 Canal Road, Taunton.

French Weir Health Centre, Taunton Tues 21 Dec- Thurs 23 Dec 2021 09:30 – 18:30 1 French Weir Ave, Taunton TA1 1NW.

Winchester Farm Wed 22 – Thur 23 Dec 2021 09.00 -16.00 Winchester Farm Draycott Rd, Cheddar BS27 3RP.

Taunton Vale Health Centre, Taunton Tues 21 Dec- Thurs 23 Dec 2021 08:30 – 13:30 and 14:00-17:45 Blackbrook Surgery, Lisieux Way, Taunton TA1 2LB.