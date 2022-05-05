In a statement, a representative for the firm says: “The group remains in discussions regarding potential financing solutions for the business to resolve short-term funding issues and create a stable platform for the business going forward.”

“However, whilst no decision has yet been made, McColl’s confirms that unless an alternative solution can be agreed in the short term, it is increasingly likely that the group would be placed into administration with the objective of achieving a sale of the group to a third-party purchaser and securing the interests of creditors and employees.”

“Even if a successful outcome is achieved, it is likely to result in little or no value being attributed to the group’s ordinary shares.” The spokesman said a further update would be made ‘as and when appropriate’.