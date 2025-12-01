9.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Dec 01, 2025
News

Festive fun at King Alfred School Academy with Christmas lights and market tonight

Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy will be filled with festive cheer this evening (Monday, December 1st) as it hosts a special night of Christmas entertainment.

The school’s Christmas Tree lights switch-on will take place at 5.45pm, led by Mayor Cllr Mike Facey, as part of an event running from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

Visitors will be able to enjoy carols, mince pies, and browse a wide range of Christmas market stalls featuring goods from local providers. Organisers say all are welcome.

Alongside the festivities, the school is also launching its Reverse Advent Calendar initiative. From December 1st to 19th, food donations will be collected each morning at the school gates to support Highbridge Foodbank.

Staff say the project is a chance for students, families, and the wider community to come together and help those in need during the run-up to Christmas.

