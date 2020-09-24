A total of 15 new positive cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in four Somerset districts.

Seven cases were confirmed in Mendip, four cases were confirmed in Sedgemoor and two were confirmed in both South Somerset and Somerset West & Taunton in the latest 24 hour period to 5pm on September 22nd.

The official data shows that across the UK the number of people being diagnosed with the virus grew by 6,178 on September 23, which was the third highest-ever daily total.

Somerset’s total of confirmed Covid-19 cases now stands at 1,526 with the district totals being: Mendip 205; Sedgemoor 443; Somerset West & Taunton 492; and South Somerset 386.