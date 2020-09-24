Burnham-On-Sea firefighters were among crews from around Somerset battling a blaze at a thatched property near Taunton on Thursday (September 14th).

The Fire Service initially received a call reporting a fire involving the garage of a thatched property at Thorn Lane, Thornfalcon, near Taunton and the fire had spread to the thatch roof.

Six fire appliances from Taunton, Bridgwater, Wellington and Ilminster as well as a water carrier from Bridgwater, an aerial ladder platform from Taunton, a command unit from Street, a welfare appliance from Burnham-On-Sea and a high volume pump from Exeter were sent to the scene.

“Fire crews confirmed a fire was well alight at the rear of the building on the ground floor. Fire crews were at work with 2 hose reel jets and 1 main jet attempting to prevent further fire spread along the thatch roof.”

By 4pm, fire crews are at work with 8 breathing apparatus wearers in an effort to stop the spread to the thatched area of the property. Crews also requested the attendance of an ambulance for one male casualty suffering from smoke inhalation.

By 11.15pm crews were able to leave the incident after fully extinguishing the fire. A crew will return in the morning to reinspect the property.

The privately-owned thatch property with a tiled extension was 15% damaged by fire and 50% damaged by smoke.