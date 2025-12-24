Final 86th home sold at Highbridge’s Brue Place as housing scheme is completed

A major housing development in Highbridge has officially sold out, with the last of 86 new homes at Barratt’s Brue Place now completed and occupied.

The development, located off Huntspill Road, launched in 2022 and has steadily grown into a new community over the past three years.

As part of the project, Barratt Bristol says it has contributed £169,190 towards improvements to local transport, education and community amenities through a planning agreement designed to support the wider area.

Richard Lawson, Sales Director for Barratt Bristol, says: “We are delighted to have provided much‑needed new homes in Somerset while contributing to the growth of the local community.”

“It’s easy to see why our Brue Place development has been such a huge success, with its fantastic location and modern homes.”