PHOTOS: Dozens of Volkswagens decorated with festive lights make unexpected visit to Burnham

Over 40 Volkswagen vehicles decorated with colourful festive lights made an unscheduled visit to Burnham-On-Sea on Tuesday evening (December 23rd).

The line of sparkling vehicles headed along Burnham High Street before parking up in the town’s B&M car park for around 15 minutes, as pictured here.

The vehicles – decorated with tinsel, lights, baubles and Christmas trees – have been gathering in other places across the region including Bristol, Clevedon, Nailsea and Weston in recent weeks as part of The Vee Dub Christmas Cruz to raise funds and awareness for the Grand Appeal (Bristol Children’s Hospital charity).

An organiser said the Burnham-On-Sea visit was not part of the planned tour stops and featured a smaller group of the vehicles, adding it was arranged to honour the anniversary of the passing of a local VW enthusiast.