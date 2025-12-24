Mayor of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge shares Christmas message with residents

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Mayor has issued a Christmas message to residents, reflecting on the past year and thanking the community for its support and dedication.

Cllr Mike Facey says: “As we celebrate Christmas, I’d like to take a moment to reflect, to celebrate and to extend my heartfelt wishes to you all.”

“Since becoming the Mayor of Burnham and Highbridge in May, I feel privileged to have visited many groups, charities and businesses throughout the area, meeting so many dedicated members of our local community.”

“To our local emergency services, key workers and volunteers in the area, a huge thank you. Your dedication is commendable and, especially during the holidays, your service is deeply appreciated.”

“Christmas is a time of great joy, togetherness and generosity; a season that reminds us of the power of community. Let us open our hearts to those who may be alone or struggling, be kind and thoughtful to family, friends and neighbours.”

“As we gather with loved ones, share in festive traditions and light up our homes, may we also find time to rest, reflect, and recharge.”

“On behalf of the entire Town Council, I wish you a very happy Christmas and a peaceful New Year.”