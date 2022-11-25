Burnham-On-Sea’s Christmas lights will be switched on during a day of festive entertainment in the town centre this Saturday, November 26th.

This year’s community ‘winter warmer’ event is being run by both Burnham Chamber of Trade and Burnham Retail Group, with the support of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council and other groups and organisations.

Fair rides will be set up throughout the day in Victoria Street, and visitors will also be able to enjoy festive entertainment along the High Street featuring performers and local groups.

A stage will be set up near the Victoria Hotel, which will see Rock Choir and a local X-Factor semi-finalist performing live, plus local community groups, choirs and schools, leading up to the big lights switch-on at 6pm.

There will also be a chance to meet Santa and receive a free child’s gift when he arrives at 3pm in Victoria Street, helped by Burnham Lions.

There will also be a chance for families to have their photo taken with several real reindeer in Victoria Street, supported by the Victoria Hotel and Ritz Social Club.

There will also be festive fun along the High Street during the day, run by Burnham Retail Group, with festive entertainers, circus acts, a wish fairy, lightwalkers and performers plus stalls and more.

A lantern parade will be held through the town centre after the lights switch-on as part of the festive activities, ending with carols by the Christmas tree.

Several roads in the town centre will be closed through the day to allow the event to go ahead safely — see the road closure notice here.

Times and activities:

10.30am Drumming with Rhythm Harmony – Pier Street

10.30 Magician – High Street

11.15 Punch & Judy – High Street

11.45 Story with Santa – The Toycupboard Pier Street

12noon Ice Queen Enchanting Walkabout

12.15pm Magician – High Street

12.30 Christmas Eve Living Statue – High Street

12.30pm Cirque d’Silk Aerial Performance – Railway Inn

12.40pm to 1.10pm Aerial workshop – Railway Inn

12.45pm Fiery Mattius – Somerset and Dorset

1.00pm Fun fair rides open in Victoria Street plus children’s face painting and lots more!

1.00 Punch & Judy – High Street

1.05 Wedmore & Weare First Schools Sing – Victoria Street stage (Siobhan Johnson Singers)

1.15pm Magician – High Street

1.35 Lisa Jane School of Dance – Victoria Street stage

1.30pm Wish Fairy Walkabout

2pm Punch & Judy – High Street Hurleys

2pm Ice Queen Enchanting Walkabout

2pm The Great Christmas Circus – Special appearance by Funtasia – High Street

2.05 Emily Thomas Sings on Victoria Street stage (Siobhan Johnson Singers)

2.30pm Christmas Eve Living Statue – High Street

2.35 Scarlett Newitt sings on Victoria Street stage (Siobhan Johnson Singers)

3.00 Santa Arrives on Train in Victoria Street. Free Gifts for Children at The Grotto in Victoria Street alongside reindeer

3pm Fuse Fire Performance and Cirque d’Silk aerialist – Railway Inn

3.15pm to 3.45pm Aerial workshop – Railway Inn

3.15 Coastline Singers on the Victoria Street stage

3.15pm Punch and Judy – High Street Hurleys

3.15pm Magician – High Street

3.15pm Ice Queen Enchanting Walkabout

3.30pm Wish Fairy Walkabout

3.45pm Firey Mattius in High Street

3.50 Town Band perform popular Christmas tunes on Victoria Street stage

4pm Christmas Eve Living Statue in High Street

4.20 Brent Knoll School Sing on Victoria Street stage

4.40 Carnival Queen Amy Dunn sings popular Christmas music on Victoria Street stage

4.45pm Fuse Fire Performance and Cirque d’Silk aerialist at Railway Inn

5.00pm Rock Choir perform on the Victoria Street stage

5.50pm Countdown to The Christmas Lights Switch On – Victoria Street stage

6pm The Christmas Lights Switch On with Nick and Maxine Bashford of Burnham Foodbank plus Mayor and Town Crier on Victoria Street stage

6.01pm Kezia from the X Factor Sings on Victoria Street stage

6.10pm Lantern Parade Led by Band Starts at Material Needs

6.30pm Carols with The Town Band at the Fountain Christmas Tree in Pier Street

All times and activities are subject to late change