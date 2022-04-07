A fire crew was called to a Burnham-On-Sea seafront amusment arcade after Thursday’s high winds caused damage.

Staff at Showboat Amusements on The Esplanade called a Burnham fire crew to help them amid strong onshore winds at around 6.45pm.

A fire spokesman said that some metal corrugated roofing under the front canopy had been damaged by the winds and the crew made it safe by strapping it down.

The affected area of the forecourt was taped off to keep customers and paassers-by at a safe distance.