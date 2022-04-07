Businesses in Brean have raised more than £9,000 to help the Red Cross with their work in helping Ukraine refugees.

Tourist firms in the village have jointly donated a huge total of £9,435 towards the humanitarian work of the Red Cross amid the conflict with Russia.

David Scott, owner of Northam Farm Holiday Park in Brean, says: “There has been a huge outpouring of support for the Red Cross from businesses across Brean – a huge thank you goes to them all.”

He also thanked Lesley Jones, accountant at Northam Farm, for her work in co-ordinating the donations.

Around 4,000 Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers have assisted around 300,000 people so far. Since the conflict began, the Ukrainian Red Cross has distributed 400 tonnes of aid, including food, bedding, blankets, tents, water, and hygiene items across the country.

Another 350 tonnes of aid has arrived in Ukraine, including 200 tonnes from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) with war-wounded kits, kitchen sets, water and sanitation supplies. More aid is in the pipeline.

The Ukrainian Red Cross has also provided food, warm clothing and other aid to around 7,000 people sheltering in metro stations.