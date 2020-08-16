Two animals stuck in water-filled ditches were rescued by fire crews in Burnham-On-Sea during separate incidents on Sunday (August 16th).

Burnham-On-Sea fire crews were initially called to Mendip Road, Rooksbridge at 4.53pm to rescue a dog stuck a water-filled ditch at the rear of Sedgemoor Services.

“One crew from Burnham-On-Sea attended and used a flood suit and a triple extension ladder to rescue the Labrador,” said a spokesman.

Crews were also called to a horse stuck in a ditch in Hurn Lane, Berrow at 5.36pm.

“Crews from Bridgwater were quickly mobilised, including a specialist rescue vehicle and one fire engine. On arrival, crews confirmed the horse was stuck in the ditch and that the ditch was covered in brambles. The crew and the owner were able to dig away the brambles for access.”

“Using the specialist rescue equipment and a digger, crews were able to rescue the horse uninjured.”