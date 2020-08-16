Craft fundraiser for Highbridge Southwell House

Hundreds of pounds have been raised towards the upkeep and repair of a Highbridge community hall and war memorial garden.

Burnham-On-Sea.com recently reported here that the volunteers who maintain Southwell House and Memorial Gardens were left shocked after recent vandalism.

It follows a report here that Highbridge War Memorial Trust had launched a crowdfunding page to raise money for internal remedial works to return it to good order and replace its heating system.

Over 20 people attended a fundraising craft-making day held at the BASC Ground on Sunday (August 16th) which was well supported.

Secretary Sharon Reid told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted with how it’s gone and that we raised £503 for the hall.”

“Our thanks go to all those who were able to support us on the day – everyone is asking for another!”

 
