Fire crews have tackled an overnight fire in Lympsham near Burnham-On-Sea.

Crews were initially called out at 9.45pm on Wednesday evening (May 17th) to reports of a domestic fire with persons reported to be inside.

Crews from Burnham-On-Sea, Avonmouth, Yatton and Portishead from Avon Fire and Rescue attended.

“Whilst en-route, Fire Control received another emergency call to state that all persons were safe and out of property, however the roof was now involved in fire,” says a fire service spokesman.



“Once in attendance, additional appliances were called including a Water Bowser from Burnham and additional fire engines from Yeovil, Taunton, Bridgwater, and a Command Support Unit from Street.”

“At 10:54pm, crews stated that the roof was made of slate tile with thatched underlay which was fully involved in fire.”

“At 1.59am today, crews were at work using water jets, a hydraulic platform and ladders.”

“At 3am crews from Shepton Mallet and Bridgwater were mobilised as relief crews.”

“At 4.12am, crews were at work with an Aerial Ladder Platform and a Hose Reel Jet dampening down hot spots.”

“At 4.42am, crews were at work removing roof tiles. At 5.30am, crews from Wiliton, Wells and Glastonbury were mobilised for relief crews.”

“At 7.39am, crews were extinguishing hotspots within the structure of the property.“