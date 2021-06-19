Burnham-On-Sea fire crew

Fire crews tackled a car fire on the M5 motorway between Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater on Saturday evening (June 19th).

Crews were called to the M5 Northbound between Junctions 23 – 22 at 10.45pm.

“Fire Control received several calls reporting a car on fire on the M5. Two fire engines from Bridgwater were sent,” says a fire service spokesman.

“On arrival crews confirmed this vehicle was well alight and extinguished it using 2 breathing apparatus and 2 hose reel jets.”

“The car was totally destroyed by fire and the cause was accidental.”

There were not believed to be any injuries.

 
