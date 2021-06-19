Hundreds of cyclists headed into Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday evening (June 19th) when the cross-country Chase The Sun cycling race took place.

The popular event, which was not able to be held in 2020 due to Covid restrictions, saw hundreds of cyclists riding from sunrise to sunset from coast to coast, east to west, across Britain over a distance of more than 200 miles in one day.

The 700 riders left the Isle of Sheppey in Kent at sunrise at 4.39am before heading to Burnham to arrive on the jetty before sunset, as pictured here.

Burnham’s Mayor Cllr Mike Facey and town crier Alastair Murray were among those welcoming the cyclists to Burnham.

Aaron Remedios And Dmitro Khroma were first to finish at 5pm and were welcomed by the Mayor and councillors, who praised them for an “outstanding achievement.”

One of the organisers, Phil Webb, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “After all the difficulties of this past 18 months and having been forced to cancel last year’s events, we are tremendously grateful for the support of riders, supporters and volunteers in sticking with us.”

”Chase The Sun organisers have been working tirelessly to follow and implement guidelines from government and sporting bodies in England, Scotland and Italy to ensure enjoyable and safe events this summer.”

Pictured: The cyclists arriving on Saturday evening in Burnham (Photos Nick Whetstone)