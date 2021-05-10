Firefighters were called to tackle a commercial deep fat fryer on fire at a seafront cafe in Burnham-On-Sea this morning (Monday, May 10th).

One crew from Burnham-On-Sea and one from Bridgwater, as well as an aerial ladder platform from Bridgwater, were called to the Bay View Cafe on the South Esplanade at 7.52am, as pictured here.

A spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue says: “The fire control received a call reporting a fire and quickly mobilised crews from Burnham and Bridgwater, as well as an aerial ladder platform from Bridgwater.” “Upon arrival crews confirmed a commercial deep fat fryer was on fire and got to work to extinguish using a CO2 extinguisher and a fire blanket.” “The fire was contained to a commercial deep fat fryer resulting in 100% damage to the fryer unit and 10% smoke damage to the surrounding area of the kitchen.” “The fire was extinguished using two fire blankets and the fryer unit was left to naturally cool. The cause of the fire was accidental.” A spokeswoman for the Bay View Cafe told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are open as usual today, but we may have to operate a reduced menu.”