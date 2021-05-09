The Somerset flag is being flown in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge this week to mark Somerset Day on Tuesday (11th May).

Somerset Day is this year focused on the campaign to ‘Fly the Flag for Somerset’, with organisers encouraging the people of Somerset to cover the county in red and yellow flags, bunting and window stickers.

The Somerset flag is already being flown in Burnham-On-Sea on the town’s flag pole next to the fountain in Old Station Approach, as pictured above.

It is also being flown in Market Street, Highbridge outside the Community Centre, below.

Somerset County Council will be marking Somerset Day with the launch of the new Somerset Medal, paying tribute to those who made ‘superhuman efforts’ to keep Somerset going during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Somerset Medal is designed to say a heartfelt thank-you to the best of the best, nominated by the people of Somerset, with the winners due to be revealed on Somerset Day.

As part of this, the Leader of Somerset County Council, Councillor David Fothergill will also be raising the Somerset flag outside of County Hall on Somerset Day.

There are plenty of ways to get involved in Somerset Day on social media too. You can post pictures of you with your Somerset flags and bunting using the hashtag #FLYTHEFLAGFORSOMERSET, or simply post saying why you love Somerset with the #SomersetDay hashtag.

You can also download an event pack full of resources which includes a printable Somerset Day flag and Somerset Day bunting, as well as blank templates so that you can design your own. The resource pack can be found by going to Get Involved – Somerset Day.

Leader of Somerset County Council, Cllr David Fothergill, says: “We are all very fortunate to live in this fantastic county. Filled with beautiful scenery and amazing people, and full of fascinating culture and history, there are plenty of reasons to get involved and celebrate Somerset Day.”