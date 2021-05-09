A former traditional BT phone box near Burnham-On-Sea has been transformed into a unique new ‘green’ community facility.

The call box at Lympsham’s memorial corner has been bought from BT for £1 by the Parish Council after it faced being removed – and it’s now been converted into a garden swap shop by the village’s W.I.

Lympsham WI President Angela York told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The Parish Council bought it on the understanding that it should stay red and they wanted it to have a community use. The council asked for ideas about how it could be used.”

“One local resident, Sandra Lomas, said it was such a shame to see the former call box unused and she suggested it could be turned into a garden swap shop, where plants and garden related items could be exchanged.”

“We thought this was a lovely idea. Lots of people have greenhouses and at some times of the year there’s a glut of produce that can be exchanged. No money changes hands, just plants, seeds, gardening books and the like.”

“With the help of the Nuttall Trust and the support of the Parish Council, the idea has been turned into reality. It works on an honesty basis – if you give a garden related item, you may take an item.”

“It’s such a great community use for it. We keep our phone box and have made it look lovely again with a positive, new use.”