19.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Aug 27, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsFirefighters tackle grass fire on Burnham seafront started by barbecue
News

Firefighters tackle grass fire on Burnham seafront started by barbecue

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Fire crews were called to a grass fire on Burnham-On-Sea seafront on Sunday morning (August 24th), just moments before the town’s emergency services day got underway nearby.

The blaze broke out at around 9.30am in a patch of long grass between Quantock Court and Burnham Sailing Club, sending plumes of smoke drifting across the south Esplanade.

A crew from Burnham-On-Sea fire station arrived swiftly with a single appliance and used a hose reel jet to bring the fire under control, preventing it from spreading further along the dry embankment.

A fire service spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The fire was caused by a discarded barbecue that had been left by the side of the road. Fortunately, it was spotted early and quickly dealt with to prevent it spreading.”

The incident comes amid a spate of grass fires across the region in recent weeks during the dry spell.

The fire occurred close to where emergency services were gathering for the town’s annual emergency services day.

Previous article
PHOTOS: Popular Highbridge model railway show hailed a success
Next article
PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea seafront emergency services day draws big crowds

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Gillian Wood Painter and Decorator

BASC Ground Car Boot and Markets

All Walls

TC Caravans

Haze Caravan Rentals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
few clouds
19.8 ° C
22 °
19.2 °
67 %
6.7kmh
17 %
Wed
20 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
19 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com