Burnham-On-Sea firefighters were among crews from across Somerset who worked through the night to tackle a huge barn fire which broke out near Bridgwater over the weekend.

The blaze initially began at Lakewall in Westonzoyland at 7pm on Sunday evening and saw fire crews from Bridgwater, Taunton and Nether Stowey sent to the scene.

Bales of hay inside the barn were found to have been set alight before spreading to nearby trees.

Fire crews battled the blaze until early on Bank Holiday Monday as crews from Wellington, Martock, Castle Cary and Burnham-On-Sea were all brought in.

Western Power Distribution was also called amid concerns that the fire could spread to nearby power lines.

The Burnham-On-Sea crew also attended in the early hours of Monday morning before the fire was finally extinguished at around 6.30am.

It was confirmed that the barn and the hay was completely destroyed by fire in the incident. The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.