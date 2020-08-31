Burnham-On-Sea tourism businesses received a boost to their trade over the busy Bank Holiday weekend.

Crowds of visitors and locals supported cafés, pubs and gift shops over the long holiday weekend.

We spoke to a selection of traders to get their feedback, with several saying they had enjoyed ‘record’ business.

Chatterbox Cafe in Victoria Street saw a busy weekend. Owner Heidi Crook told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was incredibly busy all through the Bank Holiday weekend. The ‘eat out to help out’ scheme has been really beneficial for us. Chatterbox was full to capacity on each day with many customers booking a table in advance. It’s been lovely to welcome so many customers into the cafe while following the government guidelines.”

Seafront gift shop Treasure Chest also has a busy weekend. Co-owner Geoff Lewis said: “It’s been so busy that we have struggled to keep up with orders at times in recent weeks. It’s been our busiest season in the 29 years we’ve been here – so busy that we have decided to sell up at the end of this season.”

The Esplanade Fish Bar’s Mike Bond told us: “It has been a record few days for us. Because the weather has been so good and people are staying in the UK this year, trade has been fantastic. I wish every summer could be as busy!”

And the Bay View Cafe’s Anne Fudge adds: “We have been really busy here on the seafront, but it’s not been as good as some previous seasons over the years with the limited capacity inside the café and is the up and down weather this summer.”

Burnham’s Reeds Arms Wetherspoon pub had a long queue of customers stretching along Pier Street, as pictured here.

They were seeking to take advantage of the final day of the Government’s ‘Eat In To Help Out’ promotion.

Masked visitors walking along a busy Pier Street during Bank Holiday Monday

Burnham High Street was also busy with residents and visitors on Monday

Burnham’s Pier Street Car Park was full during peak times over the weekend