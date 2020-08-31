Apex Park visitor survey seeks feedback on potential parking charges and footbridge

Consultation is underway this week on a raft of possible changes at Apex Park in Highbridge that include the possible introduction of parking charges and a new footbridge across the lakes.

The Friends of Apex Park and Sedgemoor District Council are jointly undertaking the survey to get feedback from regular users on how they use the park.

The team have been out gathering feedback in recent days, as pictured here, and an online version of the survey is available online here.

“Sedgemoor District Council and the Friends of Apex Park have been conducting visitor surveys this week; asking people what they like about the park or wish to improve,” says council spokeswoman Claire Faun.

“We also asked the public about the possibility of having a bridge over the lake and if visitors would like refreshments offered all year round – at present it is only seasonal.”

“We have spoken to over 130 visitors, but would like more people to have their say.”

“There is an online survey, which takes about 5 minutes to fill out – please click here to complete the survey and tell us your thoughts and opinions.”

Pictured: The team from Sedgemoor Disrict Council and the Friends of Apex Park undertaking the consultation survey