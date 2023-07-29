The first weekly Sunday afternoon car boot sale in West Huntspill has been cancelled today (Sunday, July 30th) due to wet weather.

Organiser Paul Stewart from Paul’s Promotions confirms the event will not go ahead today due to “heavy rain the area,” but he said it will hopefully start on Sunday August 6th, weather permitting.

The new West Huntspill Car Boot Sales will be held between 1.30pm and 4pm. Sellers will be able to access the site from 12.30pm.

It is being held in a field next to the A38 opposite The Woodpile (TA9 3RH) near Sedgemoor Crematorium.

Paul says the sale will be held there every Sunday through to October depending on the weather, with catering and toilets available.

Sellers can buy a pitch for £6 and public parking costs £2, and pedestrians can enter for £1. No dogs are allowed on site. More details on 07900 621199.

Paul’s Promotions, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, also runs car boot sales at Prockters Farm and at the BASC Sports Ground in Burnham which continue.

The BASC car boot sales in Burnham on Fridays and Saturdays continue.