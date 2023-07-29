A new charity book shop is set to open in Burnham-On-Sea town centre during August.

Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club has announced it will be running a pop-up book store, raising money for good local causes.

“We are delighted be opening our pop-up Rotary Bookshop in the former S & A Linens shop and antiques shop in the High Street near Specsavers,” Rotary President Keith Gough told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“We will be setting up on Sunday 6th August and hope to be open on Wednesday 9th August.”

The club’s popular charity book shops, which are run by the club’s volunteers, have been held in the town centre for many years, raising thousands of pounds for charities.

It will open from 10am-4pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The premises is being completely refurbished and turned into two new permanent shops which are scheduled to open in early 2024, as we recently reported here.

Pictured: Left to right: Burnham Rotary Club Past president Peter Gough, president Keith Gough, past president John Bowden collecting for Rotary Charities at Sanders garden centre this weekend