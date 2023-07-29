A Brean holiday park has submitted revised plans to upgrade its site by replacing 58 touring caravan units with 30 luxury static caravans.

Southfield Farm Caravan Park, which is located on Weston Road in Brean, says the scheme would help modernise its site and “provide a much-improved experience in keeping with newer standards and customer requirements.”

The new application replaces one lodged in December that was reported here by Burnham-On-Sea.com but was withdrawn because of a consultee report from Heritage England regarding “visibility of the proposed development” from St Bridget’s Church and the “impact the proposals would have on the character surrounding the church.”

The new application addresses these concerns by increasing the amount of vegetation to the site’s western boundary in order to shield the caravans from view from the church and giving them cladding and dark roofing.

In a submission to Somerset Council, the applicant says: “This planning application seeks permission for the siting of 30 luxury static caravans within part of the existing Southfield Farm Caravan Park for holiday use by private owners.”

“An extant planning permission and license is currently in place for use of the application site and immediately adjacent land as a caravan site for the siting of up to 200 touring caravans. Currently, only 139 touring caravans are present and 48 luxury static caravans are within the licensed area.”

“This application seeks to ‘upgrade’ the use of the touring part of the site to luxury static caravan use, whilst not exceeding the currently permitted maximum number of units. This application would therefore seek approval for the siting of a further 30 static caravan units, replacing 58 touring caravans units, thereby resulting in 159 total units, well within the permitted maximum of 200 units.”